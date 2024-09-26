Wet, Windy Weather To End The Week; Brighter Skies To Start The School Holidays

Covering period of Thursday 26 - Monday 30 September

MetService is forecasting rain, wind, and snow to close out the working week, before brighter and drier weather arrives just in time for the start of the school holidays this weekend.

On Thursday, the South Island faces wet and windy conditions as a large weather system gradually moves northwards across the country. The heaviest rain is expected in the ranges of Westland, Buller, and the headwaters of the Canterbury and Otago lakes and rivers—areas currently under Watches or Orange Warnings for Heavy Rain. This wet weather will extend to the North Island overnight into Friday.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane says “Most, if not all, of the South Island will see some rain by the end of Thursday, and the same for the North Island on Friday. Many areas should expect a period of continuous rain as the system passes, followed by drier spells mixed with a few passing showers. However, Southland and Clutha could see periods of heavier showers on Friday morning.”

Snowfall is also expected for inland South Island Thursday night into Friday, with snow levels forecast to reach down to 200 metres in Southland and Clutha and 300 metres in Otago. This snow may impact on road travel on high-level roads and passes into Friday morning and Road Snowfall Warning have been issued.

In addition to the rain and snow, strong northwesterly winds will make their presence felt over the South Island and lower North Island on Thursday and early Friday. The Canterbury High Country is under an Orange Warning for Strong Winds, where gusts could reach 120 km/h and it’s looking like a breezy day in other parts of Canterbury, including Christchurch. For Wellington, Wairarapa, and Marlborough, blustery winds from Thursday late afternoon until early Friday morning mean they are under a Strong Wind Watch. Winds could remain breezy for coastal areas of the South Island once winds turn southwesterly on Thursday evening.

However, brighter skies are on the horizon for the weekend. Apart from a few showers in western parts of both islands and coastal Southland, much of the country can expect a mix of partly cloudy and sunny weather.

“After weeks of rapid ups and downs in the weather, it seems the weekend looks to bring a stretch of more settled weather, which could last into mid-next week before the next weather system,” says Makgabutlane. “This should provide plenty of opportunities for families to get out and enjoy the start of the school holidays. And for the rest of us, it’s a chance to soak up the extra daylight hours after the clocks go forward on Sunday.”

