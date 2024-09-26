Driver Before The Courts After He Fails To Stop For Police, Gisborne

A man has been taken into custody after failing to stop for Police in Gisborne.

At around 2:10pm Police sighted a person of interest driving on Ormond Road. Police activated lights and sirens signalling for the driver to stop, however they continued, and Police elected not to pursue.

Police conducted areas for the vehicle and located the driver and vehicle on Queens Road shortly after.

Police followed keeping the vehicle in view and coordinated multiple units to deploy Tyre Deflation Devices to stop the vehicle safely.

Spikes were successfully deployed on Tyndall Road and Police continued to follow the vehicle through the Gisborne CBD until the driver abandoned the vehicle in an alleyway.

The driver ran through a store and attempted to get away in a second vehicle on Gladstone Road, leaving the CBD.

At around 2:45pm Police stopped the second vehicle on Cobden Street and the fleeing driver was taken into custody without further incident.

A 25-year-old man is due to appear in the Gisborne District Court on a charge of failing to stop, and dangerous driving.

During the incident the driver was driving at lower speeds but crossed the centre line several times, went blindly through intersections and was causing a risk to public safety.

Due to Police’s efforts, the driver was arrested swiftly and will be held to account for his actions.

