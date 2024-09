Name Release, Arrowsmith Range Avalanche

Police are now able to release the name of the man who died after being recovered from an avalanche on the Arrowsmith Range on Wednesday 25 September.

He was 38-year-old Brett Evans, of Staveley, Ashburton District. Police’s thoughts remain with his loved ones.

Police inquiries are continuing into the death on behalf of the Coroner.

WorkSafe has also been notified.

