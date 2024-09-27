Euphemia Brown Bequest Fund Restarted

Euphemia and William Brown bequeathed a sum of money to the Council to spread Christmas cheer to vulnerable people in and around the Borough of Hokitika (as was) at the Mayor’s discretion. This fund been inactive since 2014, but the Council has now resolved to use it. The fund has a balance of $27,125 available for distribution. Annually, $1500 will be made available for a worthy community cause or causes chosen by the Mayor.

There are many worthy causes that the Council could support from this fund, notes Mayor Helen Lash. “We have the means to help make a difference in the community through this fund and I am pleased that the fund is to be restarted.”

In the past, a total of $1,000 was donated annually to groups such as the Big Brother Big Sister programme and Riding for the Disabled.

