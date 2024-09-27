Māori Language Commissioner Concerned Over Funding Cuts To Te Ahu O Te Reo Program

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori (the Māori Language Commission) is deeply concerned by the recent government announcements regarding cuts to funding for Te Ahu o Te Reo, a programme dedicated to supporting the revitalisation and teaching of the Māori language.

The decision to redirect funds towards mathematics education raises significant questions about our commitment to supporting te reo Māori and its infrastructure says Professor Rawinia Higgins, Toihau (Board Chair).

"After last week's national outpouring of support for te reo during Te Week o te Reo Māori, the announcement lands even harder.

"If we are going to revitalise the Māori language we need the infrastructure to do it. Throughout the world indigenous language movements are showing that language provision and acquisition are integral threads in the tapestry of language revitalisation. That is exactly the case in New Zealand.

"It's great that people want to learn but if there is nowhere for them to do that, and no one trained to teach them - the language has no future in its own country. We can't go anywhere else to learn it”.

Professor Higgins calls for a balanced approach to education funding that values both language and numeracy as complementary, not competing, priorities.

"It is essential to foster an 'and, and' situation, where both Māori language education and subjects like mathematics can thrive together to grow well rounded, culturally connected New Zealanders."

Professional development in Māori language education must not go backwards says Professor Higgins. By investing in our educators we contribute not only to the growth of our national identity, but also the holistic development of our communities.

Te Taura Whiri invites open dialogue on the outcomes of the Te Ahu o Te Reo program evaluation to ensure that any future investments in te reo Māori are informed and effective.

