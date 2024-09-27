Levin Business Community Engages In Town Centre Transformation Friday 27 September 2024

The recent Business Information Session held in Levin contributed to the exciting transformation of the Levin Town Centre. The event brought together local business owners, building owners, stakeholders and residents to discuss the future of Levin ahead of the Ōtaki to North of Levin (Ō2NL) expressway opening at the end of 2029.

With the rapid population growth that the Horowhenua district is experiencing, there are some really exciting opportunities and changes ahead for Levin’s Town Centre.

At the session, businesses gained insights into the Levin Town Centre Transformation’s programme of work, which includes multiple projects over the next five years to make the town centre more vibrant, inviting and functional.

Levin Town Centre (Photo/Supplied)

Group Manager Community Vision and Delivery, David McCorkindale emphasised the importance of collaboration, creating an open forum where business owners could connect with Council and share their ideas. “We’re listening and we’re taking action. The transformation of Levin is a shared journey, and we’re determined to make sure everyone has a say,” says McCorkindale.

“Our local businesses and residents are at the heart of everything we do. Their insights and feedback are invaluable as we work together to ensure the Levin Town Centre Transformation reflects the vision of the people who live, work and play here.”

Over 70 people took the opportunity to learn more about the changes and how they would impact the community. “We’re all in this together,” said one business owner. “It’s great to see Council’s commitment and support to ensure local businesses are kept informed and have a voice on the developments in our town centre.”

The session covered a range of topics that included an update on the identified projects within the Levin Town Centre Transformation, an update on Central Government’s recent announcement on the review of the earthquake-prone building system and what it means for earthquake-prone building owners, information and advice from Council’s Compliance team on food and alcohol licensing regulations, and the status of the much anticipated Ō2NL expressway with construction expected to start in July 2025.

Levin Town Centre Business Information Session attendees (Photo/Supplied)

Business owners were particularly interested in the Council acquisition of strategic properties along Oxford Street to potentially support future east-west connectivity and address earthquake-prone buildings. These properties were purchased from Central Government’s reallocation of 3 Waters (Better Off) funding, and therefore no cost to the ratepayer. Attendees were reassured that while some challenges lie ahead, their concerns are being taken seriously and will be factored into future planning stages. The open discussion provided business owners a clearer understanding of how upcoming changes might affect their businesses.

The opening of the Ō2NL expressway at the end of 2029 will bring new opportunities, and Council’s proactive approach ensures that Levin will be well-prepared to stand out as a destination where people want to live, work, play and visit.

One of the first steps in transforming the Town Centre involves the Levin War Memorial Hall and Village Green. In early October Council will review proposals from the two shortlisted applicants for reimagining the space. Council expects to confirm the successful proposal by December 2024.

“We want to make sure the transformation for Levin’s town centre is right for everyone. That means addressing challenges head-on and ensuring we develop a town centre that truly serves the needs of all,” McCorkindale ends.

For more information on the Levin horowhenua.govt.nz/LevinTownCentreTransformation

