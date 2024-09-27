Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Homicide Investigation At Mt Eden Corrections Facility

Friday, 27 September 2024, 3:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have begun a homicide investigation after a man’s death at the Mt Eden Corrections Facility this morning.

Just before 10am, an inmate was located deceased in his cell at the facility.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says Police responded to the facility shortly after being contacted.

Police are treating the man’s death as suspicious.

“What I can say at this stage is that the man has been found with numerous injuries,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“Our investigation is still in its infancy and a post-mortem examination will likely take place tomorrow.”

Police are speaking with a man in connection with the death.

“There is still a lot of work for investigators, and we will be working with Corrections as part of the investigation into what has led to the man’s death.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin says Police have contacted the man’s next of kin this afternoon.

“We are advising them of what has occurred, and ensuring there is support available to them,” he says.

“Our thoughts are with them after receiving this news.”

Police are unable to release further information about the man at this stage, but will look to do so in due course.

