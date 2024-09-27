Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Marton Swim Centre To Be Closed For 2024/25 Summer Season

Friday, 27 September 2024, 3:07 pm
Press Release: Rangitikei District Council

At the Council meeting held Thursday 26 September 2024, Rangitīkei District Council discussed recommendations regarding the reopening of Marton Swim Centre.

After significant debate, council decided to keep the swim centre closed for the 2024/25 summer season.

Council have instructed staff to conduct further investigation of the Marton Swim Centre to determine a more holistic understanding of the repairs required to future-proof the facility.

The vote to close the Marton Swim Centre over the 2024/25 summer season was passed 6 votes to 5 votes.

Rangitīkei District Mayor Andy Watson says council have decided to take a future-focused view of the facility, with user safety the priority;

“The Marton Swim Centre is a wonderful asset and the only Olympic sized indoor swimming pool in the region. We have the chance to ensure this facility will serve our community for the long-term, and council have decided to take that opportunity now.

“We understand this news will be disappointing to many in the community. The recommendations put forward by staff were thoroughly considered by all councillors and our discussions included input from pool operators Community Leisure Management, who were present at the meeting.

“We will continue to work with the operators of the Marton Swim Centre to offer alternative services to the community over the summer months,” says Mayor Andy.

In August 2024, structural damage to a beam caused a partial collapse of the Marton Swim Centre roof.

Council staff have been working with Community Leisure Management (CLM), the swim centre operators, to develop a number of contingencies to facilitate community access to swimming and leisure activities in the case council decided to keep the swim centre closed.

Council and CLM will keep residents informed of the options that will be available to them, and when they will be happening.

