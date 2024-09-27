Driving Complaint Parks Alleged Burglar In Court

What began as a road rage report, quickly took a turn into a man being charged with numerous burglaries.

Armed Police made an approach on a vehicle outside a motel in Avondale after 3.10pm on Thursday.

Auckland City West Area Commander, Inspector Alisse Robertson says the vehicle had been involved in a road rage incident a short time earlier.

“Concerningly, it was reported a firearm was presented at the other party in this incident.

“Our staff located this vehicle, approached it and arrested the driver.”

No firearm was located. However, Inspector Robertson says a stack of property in the vehicle caught officers’ eyes.

“Our Tactical Crime Unit assisted frontline staff with searching the vehicle, and trying to identify whose property it was.

“There was a breakthrough in making contact with one victim, who had been burgled."

Police have established a number of homes had been burgled on the same street in Three Kings earlier in the day.

Inspector Robertson says: “In one case, when Police called the victim they weren’t aware they had been burgled yet.

“It was a fortunate phone call in that we could arrange for them to come to Avondale Police Station to get their belongings back on the same day.”

As for the man in Police custody, he has since been charged.

The 45-year-old man faces two charges of burglary, driving while disqualified, possession of drug utensils and vehicle conversion.

Inspector Robertson says Police are opposing the man’s bail at his appearance in the Auckland District Court.

© Scoop Media

