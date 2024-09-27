Tātau Tātau O Te Wairoa Completes Repairs On 24 Homes Affected By Cyclone Gabrielle

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa has this week officially handed back the last five of 24 homes that have been repaired following the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, which struck the region 18 months ago. This initiative is part of a broader commitment to ensure that affected homes are warm, safe, and healthy.

The Trust partnered with three local Māori building companies: M K Tipoki Building, Red Antler Building, and Ngawari Homes. These repairs were conducted 'like for like,' meeting healthy homes standards and providing full insulation. Local subcontractors were engaged to complete essential services, including electrical work, plumbing, painting, and flooring installation.

In addition to the building efforts, Wairoa Recovery – Red Cross has provided furniture and whiteware for the homes, while Te Whare Marie o Tapuae contributed heat pumps and insulation support.

Leon Symes, Chairman of Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa, expressed his satisfaction with the completion of the repairs, stating, “It’s encouraging to see whānau returning to their homes after 18 months of displacement. However, there is still much work to be done to tackle the housing crisis in Wairoa, especially with hundreds still affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and the flooding in June.”

Waihirere Rd, Owner Huki Henare and building contractor Hemi Taylor (Photo/Supplied)

Symes highlighted that over 35% of all homes in Wairoa has been damaged in both events, 70% of the homes were occupied by Māori, with more than 30% being rental properties.

He is calling upon the government to prioritise Wairoa in its social housing initiatives, especially with the recent announcement of $140 million in new funding for 1,500 social housing units in the Budget 2024.

"Investment in housing not only addresses immediate shelter needs but also stimulates school attendance, economic growth, and job creation within the community. Our current home repairs programme exemplifies how we can provide pathways to trades for rangatahi and whānau, fostering skill development and employment opportunities."

Symes says looking ahead, Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa will now focus on assisting whānau whose homes on the south side of the river were affected by June’s flooding.

"We remain dedicated to addressing the housing crisis and understand that meaningful change requires collaboration between government agencies, community organizations, and stakeholders. Together, we can pave the way for a brighter future for all residents."

