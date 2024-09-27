The Land Diversification Initiative Paves The Way For Sustainable Agriculture In Manawatū

In a landmark initiative for the Manawatū region, the Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA), with the digital support of the Manawatū District Council, has developed two strategic tools designed to support local farmers and landowners in navigating the challenges of modern agriculture.

This Land Diversification initiative features a comprehensive report and an interactive Crop Suitability Map that utilises GIS (geographic information system) technology. These tools aim to promote sustainable land use and strengthen the region’s agricultural sector by offering new opportunities for land diversification.

The tools, which were developed as a result of the Manawatū Regional Food Strategy, help to address the economic pressures facing many farmers due to declining returns from traditional outputs such as wool and meat by considering ways to enhance on farm productivity and land use.

Manawatū District Council and CEDA working together for the future of farming

Ashley O'Neil, Sector Development Senior at CEDA, who led the Land Diversification initiative, said, "CEDA is committed to helping our primary sector grow and thrive, and instrumental to our mahi is supporting our farmers and landowners by providing tools and resources to help support their planning and decision-making processes around their farming systems.”

The development of these tools highlights the collaboration between CEDA and the Manawatū District Council. The Council’s digital expertise, particularly its highly skilled GIS team, played a pivotal role in the creation of the interactive map, which offers detailed insights into soil and climate conditions across the Manawatū district. This map serves as a useful reference to aid decision-making, reflecting our collaborative effort to support informed choices.

New Zealand first for the agricultural sector

The Crop Suitability Map represents a first for New Zealand, with Manawatū leading the way as the only region in the country to offer such an advanced tool for land diversification planning. This pioneering resource allows farmers and landowners to make data-driven decisions by identifying potential opportunities for their land, such as growing high-value crops in areas not previously considered suitable.

Local farm owner Gemma McDougall, from Ataahua Blooms, has already experienced the benefits of diversification. “Diversifying our land in Manawatū has opened up new income streams and job opportunities, proving that it’s a financially smart move,” Gemma shared. “With Manawatū’s exceptional soil and natural pest control from shorter growing seasons, we’ve built a sustainable flower business alongside our sheep and beef farm that’s thriving despite the weather challenges that come with agriculture.”

Explore the tools

The Land Diversification report and interactive Crop Suitability Map will be available to the public on Friday 27th September through our regional website, ManawatuNZ.co.nz. Farmers and landowners across the region are encouraged to explore these innovative resources and consider how they can support the diversification of their farming systems.

For more information, visit: Land Diversification - Manawatū & Palmerston North (manawatunz.co.nz)

