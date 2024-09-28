Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Murder Charge Laid Following Dargaville Homicide

Saturday, 28 September 2024, 3:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have today charged a man with murder following the discovery of a body in a vehicle on Ripiro Beach, Dargaville earlier this month.

Jasmaine Corin Reihana, 35, was found dead inside a burnt out vehicle on 9 September.

Since then, Police have been working to piece together the events leading up to her death and who was responsible.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, of Northland CIB, says today, Police have charged a 34-year-old man with murder.

“Police have conducted an extensive investigation to ensure the person responsible for her murder can be held to account.

“I would like to acknowledge the investigation team, who have worked tirelessly to get this result, and also those members of our community who have assisted our enquiries.

“Thank you to everyone who has come forward with information during the course of this investigation.”

Detective Inspector Symonds says Police are not looking for anyone else.

“It has been our team’s focus to hold to account the person we will allege is responsible for Jasmine’s murder, and we hope this brings some relief to her whānau.”

The murder accused will appear in Whangārei District Court on Monday 30 September.

As this matter is before the Court, Police are unable to make any further comment.

