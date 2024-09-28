Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Have You Seen Luke?

Saturday, 28 September 2024, 3:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The 31-year-old Hamilton man is believed to have been staying at the Raglan Holiday Park since September 23, with the intention of going fishing.

He was last in contact with family on Tuesday 24 September and Police and his family are concerned.

Luke has good knowledge of the Raglan area and fishes from the wharf at the end of Wallis Street, Raglan mouth, Ngaranui, Wainui, Manu Bay, and Ruapuke rocks.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please call 111 and use the reference number 240927/5606.

