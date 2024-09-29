Cameras And Observers Needed, But Habitat Protection Needed More: Dolphin Defenders

25/09/24

Conservation group Māui and Hector’s Dolphin Defenders say the cameras installed on commercial fishing boats so far are proving their worth.

They show extreme, unacceptable and unsustainable killing of non-target, taonga species which will ultimately jeopardise the industry’s export market.

Christine Rose, Chair of Māui and Hector’s Dolphin Defenders explains:

“With cameras on boats alongside observers there is now greater transparency and improved public awareness of the real cost of fish: dolphin and whale deaths including at least 15 Hector’s dolphins killed since the Luxon-led Government was elected, as well as albatross, other seabird and turtle deaths.

These deaths are at levels that would not be accepted by our overseas export markets such as the US, and risk not just social licence here in New Zealand, but jeopardise markets abroad.

Cameras are not an adequate substitute for physical observers. These two accountability systems must work hand in hand. This is especially important since the review of camera footage is so low - only 5% in some fisheries.

For confidence that bycatch limits, which are already too high, are not breached, requires robust monitoring systems. Both cameras and physical observers are needed to accurately spot types and age of species that are being caught. AI is lacking in these human skills.

Minister Jones says he’s prioritising jobs, and as the evidence shows - clearly at the cost of taonga species. But he cherry picks the jobs he wants to see preserved; namely the ones that support an under-regulated unsustainable fishing industry.

Fisheries observers themselves are important jobs that add value to the industry, and confidence to domestic and overseas buyers of New Zealand fish products. If Jones wants to be consistent in supporting jobs and their long-term viability, then he’ll support observers alongside cameras on all commercial fishing vessels.

If Jones was being honest, he'd admit he is prioritising the jobs that are lowest paid, often minimum wage and in tough conditions. Meanwhile he's putting these jobs at risk by supporting an industry that is vulnerable to eroding social licence both here and overseas.

Both cameras and physical observers are critical elements of a robust and reputable fishing industry. NZ is home to some of the world’s rarest marine animals, only found here. The most iconic of those are Māui and Hector’s dolphins.

We need more observers and camera footage review, and ultimately, more habitat protection.

Trawl and set nets must be excluded from Māui and Hector’s habitat - out to 100m deep and 20 nautical miles. This will protect dolphins, other non-target species, and the industry from its otherwise eroding social licence, and therefore jobs! Nothing less.”

© Scoop Media

