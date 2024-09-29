Unique Agreement Between Taranaki And Northland To Accelerate Land Use Diversification Projects

25 September 2025

In a powerful demonstration of regional collaboration, the Regional Development Agencies of Taranaki and Northland have announced a strategic partnership designed to drive economic growth and resilience in both regions.

The newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki and Northland Inc will see both regions working together as they develop opportunities for optimal land use and value chain diversification. The agreement seeks to accelerate progress by combining resources and sharing knowledge.

Both regions have existing initiatives, Branching Out in Taranaki and Tuputupu – Grow Northland in Northland, dedicated to exploring high-value, optimal land use alternatives and the development of value-add products and manufacturing opportunities. These initiatives are building on existing regional strengths to grow economic value and export potential for New Zealand.

Some of the novel crops being explored in growing trials include ashwagandha, angelica and hemp in Taranaki, with Northland exploring peanuts and other sub-tropical crops.

The agreement establishes a collaborative approach, achieving a multiplier effect on the outcomes of both initiatives, as well as reducing duplication in funding, research efforts, and resources. Information like trial data, trial designs, lab test results, and market insights can be shared for the benefit of both projects.

Adam Barker, Director of Scarlatti, a research firm that has done much of its recent work in the Food and Fibre sector, says that land use change is happening and that leadership from the regions is needed.

“We are seeing traditional farming systems struggle to meet environmental targets while remaining economically competitive. In their place we will start to see our rural communities turn to proven alternatives, which, at the moment, is mostly carbon forestry. Showing our farmers and landowners that there are other proven options will take time, and someone needs to be identifying those opportunities. Projects and agreements like this are exactly the type of thing our rural communities need.”

Barker added that Economic Development Agencies are in the perfect position to do so thanks to their networks and local knowledge.

Venture Taranaki Chief Executive, Kelvin Wright, welcomed the agreement, saying, “Taranaki and Northland need to build diversified, resilient economies that can adapt to shifting consumer preferences, global markets, and climate change. How we maximise the value of our existing resources, including our workforce talent and land, is of crucial importance not only for our regions in the coming decades, but for New Zealand. This agreement is another positive step on that journey.”

By aligning efforts, the partnership strengthens both region’s ability to support farmers, landowners, growers, and businesses in making the transition to more sustainable practices, while opening doors to new industries and export markets.

Northland Inc Chief Executive, Paul Linton, added, “The efficiencies created through this partnership fast-tracks the ability of both Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki and Northland Inc in creating positive change in our respective regions. Through the sharing of knowledge and resources we can better support our food and fibre producers to implement transformative initiatives efficiently and effectively, fostering innovation, building resilience, and ultimately creating a blueprint for other parts of New Zealand”.

The MOU is set to remain in effect for three years, with regular reviews to track progress and adjust strategies as needed. Taranaki and Northland welcome further collaboration from Regional Development Agencies across New Zealand.

