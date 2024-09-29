Rātā Foundation Grant Helps Get Events Centre Over The Line

24 September 2024

The Youth Hub Trust is thrilled the Rātā Foundation has come onboard as a major funder for the Events Centre at Youth Hub Christchurch.

"All the way from the start the Rātā Foundation has been supporting this project, with an initial $500,000 grant for Stage One, followed by this grant for the Events Centre, bringing their total contribution to date for the project to $1 million," Chair of the Youth Hub Trust Dame Sue Bagshaw says.

"We share a commitment to help break down the barriers that exist for young people so that they can free themselves from a cycle of adversity and achieve their potential and we're incredibly grateful for Rātā's ongoing support."

The Events Centre is 128m2 of flexible use events space, with capacity for up to 200 people. The space will cater for a wide variety of activities such as music, dance, indoor sports, drama, performances, talks and creative arts.

Last week the Christchurch City Council granted $2 million from the Capital Endowment Fund for the Events Centre. Construction is due to begin next year once detailed design work is complete.

The Events Centre complements the $21 million Stage One facilities at 109 Salisbury Street, including a supported housing wing with 22 bedrooms, an outdoor activities courtyard and a wrap-around services building for youth providers. The youth services building will open in mid-November, while the supported housing will open in early 2025.

Rātā Foundation Chief Executive Leighton Evans says the Youth Hub's kaupapa of supporting and empowering rangatahi meets a significant need for young people.

"Like Dr Bagshaw, we are committed to supporting our young people in a mana-enhancing and inclusive way. This is a project that, as a city, Ōtautahi can come together and get behind,” Mr Evans says.

"The application aligns with our funding priorities to ensure communities of need have equitable access to the facilities, resources, and opportunities that enable them to thrive.

“It promotes collaboration and is a safe, permanent and free multi-use space designed to support vulnerable youth in a way that allows them to meet, connect, and participate in activities that will enrich their lives," says Mr Evans.

"Mental health is a considerable challenge in Aotearoa. A key focus area for Rātā is to tautoko our young people by providing long overdue quality mental health services and youth development initiatives in Ōtautahi.

"It is exciting to have a facility that has been designed with the future of our young people in mind. It sets our rangatahi up for long-term success."

The Hub is expected to deliver more than 8000 connection points with young people aged between 10 and 24 annually once open.

