Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Speed Limit Reductions Reversed To Bring In Blanket Speed Limits

Sunday, 29 September 2024, 3:01 pm
Press Release: NZ School Speeds

The Government is reversing speed limit reductions to bring in blanket speed limits. Lucinda Rees from NZ School Speeds is extremely disappointed about this decision, as evidence suggests that speed limit reductions make roads safer.

NZ School Speeds campaigns for 30km/h outside all schools, so that children can make their way to and from school in safety. The World Health Organisation recommends this as the maximum speed limit outside schools. “Children use school facilities at all times of the day, during the week and at weekends throughout the year, which is why the speed limit should be in place at all times,” says Ms Rees, Spokes Person for NZ School Speeds,

To slow in a school zone would take seconds off a journey time. Yet the Transport Minister Simeon Brown says that reducing the speed limit outside schools at other times is unneccesary, as apparently it makes “no sense to make a shift worker travelling to work at four o’clock in the morning crawl along our streets at 30kph”. Ms Rees wonders if these same shift workers should not have to stop at traffic lights at that time either.

According to the International Transport Forum report on New Zealand’s Road Safety Country Profile: ‘Road traffic crashes represent a high cost for New Zealand. The social cost of road crashes is estimated in 2021 at NZD 9.77 billion, 3.0% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“Raising speed limits will cost more lives. The only reason I can imagine that the National Party have done this is for what they perceive will be political gain, but hopefully it will have the opposite effect. Politicians should be protecting children who use the road, not threaten them,” says Rees.

“This announcement about reversing speed limit reductions is exceedingly irresposibe. They were well researched by the previous Government and following international trends. The current data of 195 tragic road deaths in comparison to 264 in 2022 shows that speed limit reductions were a success.

My heart goes out to all the children, who were set to become a priority on our roads rather than the inconvenience they obviously cause this current Government.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ School Speeds on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 