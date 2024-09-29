Whaikaha Investigation Must Look At Root Cause Of Disability Sector Challenges

New Zealand Disability Support Network expresses sympathy to the families and whānau of those who have lost loved ones in disability support.

Whaikaha, the Ministry of Disabled People, is launching an investigation into the deaths of four people in disability support, and NZDSN says it’s valid to investigate the health and wellbeing of any disabled person receiving support, in a residential setting or otherwise.

“Whānau deserve to have confidence the disability support system in New Zealand will do everything it can to support disabled people in their families to live a happy and safe life, to the full extent their disability allows,” said NZDSN CEO Peter Reynolds.

“While the number of people dying in disability support appears consistent year to year, we’re concerned generally about the stress and pressure the sector is under, because of ongoing funding challenges and staffing shortages. These may not have been a factor in these cases, but with enough pressure and stress, any system is going to start to crack around the edges.”

“We hope Whaikaha’s investigation will include decisions made by successive governments that created the conditions our sector operates in now. Our plea to the government, who funds the disability support system, is to focus on the people who rely on it, not solely on the dollars,” said Peter Reynolds.

