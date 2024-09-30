Youth Voices Action Empowers Bay Of Plenty Rangatahi

YouthFest 2024 (Photo/Supplied)

Youth Voices Action (YVA) is on a mission to empower young people across the Bay of Plenty by creating safe, inclusive spaces where rangatahi can be themselves, share their ideas, and make a real impact in their communities. Focused on youth-led initiatives, YVA ensures that every project and event reflects the true needs of the young people they meet.

At the heart of YVA’s work is a commitment to fostering leadership and providing opportunities for youth to take charge of their future. Through hands-on projects, workshops, and community events, YVA encourages rangatahi to lead the way, helping them gain valuable experience, boost their confidence, and connect with others.

“Our mission is simple, we empower young people by giving them the space to be themselves and make meaningful contributions,” says Erika Harvey, General Manager of Youth Voices Action. “Everything we do is driven by youth, for youth. We believe in amplifying their voices so that they can shape the future they want to see.”

What sets YVA apart is its focus on youth leadership. The organisation’s programmes are designed and led by rangatahi, ensuring that the events and initiatives align with what young people truly want and need. This approach allows youth to take ownership of their projects, gain hands-on experience, and feel a deep sense of accomplishment in the difference they are making.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

YVA is grateful for the support of local organisations and funders for their continued support, which enables them to provide these valuable opportunities to rangatahi across the Bay of Plenty.

TECT, a strong supporter of local community initiatives sees immense value in YVA’s work and it’s focus on nurturing the next generation of leaders.

“TECT recently supported us with $30,000, which means we’re able maintain our operations to continue creating these spaces where young people can grow, learn, and feel confident in their abilities,” says Erika, “Together, we’re building a stronger, more supportive community where every young person’s voice is heard and valued.”

TECT Deputy Chair, Mark Arundel says TECT sees the value in Youth Voices Action as their work is more than just skill-building.

"By providing young people with the skills, experience, and leadership opportunities they need to succeed, YVA is investing in the future of our community. We believe this funding will help them continue to inspire and uplift the next generation of change-makers."

With the support of TECT and other community partners, YVA is in a position to expand its impact, helping even more young people to unlock their potential and drive positive change in their communities.

About Youth Voices Action

Youth Voices Action (YVA) is a not-for-profit organisation based in the Bay of Plenty, dedicated to empowering young people by creating safe environments where rangatahi can grow, lead, and contribute to their communities. Through youth-driven events and initiatives, YVA helps rangatahi gain valuable experience, build confidence, and make lasting contributions.

© Scoop Media

