Team Taranaki Effort To Reopen NPDC’s Downtown Car Park On Time And On Budget

Graham Martens, right, and Elliot Gunn from Bullitt Fabrications (Photo/Supplied)

New Plymouth’s Downtown Car Park is on track to reopen in early December, on time and within budget, thanks to some precision engineering and quality steelwork from businesses around the maunga.

More than 85 tonnes of structural steel beams, brackets and barriers has been installed to make the 37-year-old stronger in the event of an earthquake.

The structural steelwork required careful planning to avoid damaging the existing reinforcing steel within the building's concrete. Bullitt Fabrications, in Bell Block, fabricating the steelwork and installed it after Taranaki Galvanizers, in Stratford, handled the galvanising process.

“There was little room for error in this work and it was great to have local businesses involved throughout,” said NPDC Project Lead Joel Richardson.

“We’re now completing the final touches, preparing to install a new lift, upgraded parking equipment, a state-of-the-art fire system, and stronger vehicle barriers. This work will ensure the car park continues to serve our district’s commercial, cultural and retail hub as we move towards our vision of a greener, more vibrant, and family-friendly city centre as part of the City Centre Strategy.”

The project, with a budget of $4.4 million, will restore around 270 leased and casual parking spaces to the city centre, although the building will remain classified as earthquake prone.

Fast facts:

The Downtown Car Park, on Powderham Street, is a seven-level building, with 14 split levels, built in 1987.

It has been closed since December 2020.

