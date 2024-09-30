Lights, Kindness, Action: Auckland Council Blows Money On Light-Up Art Installation To Promote Random Acts Of Kindness

In a bid to promote ‘random acts of kindness’ during Art Week, Auckland Council has commissioned a new lighting sequence along its pink Lightpath in the CBD.

“It’s confirmation that Auckland Council has entirely ignored the Prime Minister’s calls for them to cut back on nice-to-haves” said Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance Spokesman, Sam Warren.

“Right now, Aucklanders want their council to focus on doing the basics really well and keep rates affordable.

“This, and the wider Art Week campaign, has been funded through a targeted rate paid for by commercial and residential property owners in the city centre, who are already struggling.

“Blowing more money on an art installation might give some councillors the warm and fuzzies – but sponsoring a $3,600 lighting sequence to promote ‘random acts of kindness’ while rates are ever-rising has very Ardern-esque vibes to it that are perhaps best left in the past.

“The belt needs to be tightened, priorities need to be set. If Auckland Council really wants to see acts of kindness, it can start but reining in wasteful spending and focus on easing the burden of future rates increases.

