Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lights, Kindness, Action: Auckland Council Blows Money On Light-Up Art Installation To Promote Random Acts Of Kindness

Monday, 30 September 2024, 11:35 am
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers Alliance

In a bid to promote ‘random acts of kindness’ during Art Week, Auckland Council has commissioned a new lighting sequence along its pink Lightpath in the CBD.

“It’s confirmation that Auckland Council has entirely ignored the Prime Minister’s calls for them to cut back on nice-to-haves” said Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance Spokesman, Sam Warren.

“Right now, Aucklanders want their council to focus on doing the basics really well and keep rates affordable.

“This, and the wider Art Week campaign, has been funded through a targeted rate paid for by commercial and residential property owners in the city centre, who are already struggling.

“Blowing more money on an art installation might give some councillors the warm and fuzzies – but sponsoring a $3,600 lighting sequence to promote ‘random acts of kindness’ while rates are ever-rising has very Ardern-esque vibes to it that are perhaps best left in the past.

“The belt needs to be tightened, priorities need to be set. If Auckland Council really wants to see acts of kindness, it can start but reining in wasteful spending and focus on easing the burden of future rates increases.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Auckland Ratepayers Alliance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 