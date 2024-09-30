Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
“Long Time Coming” – Mayor Inches Closer Towards Scrapping Tataki Auckland Unlimited

Monday, 30 September 2024, 12:40 pm
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers Alliance

Leaked documents to the Post can reveal that Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is several steps closer to disestablishing the city’s beleaguered economic development agency, Tataki Auckland Unlimited.

“It’s been a long time coming” said Spokesman for the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance, Sam Warren.

“Like it’s sibling CCOs, Tataki Auckland Unlimited’s arms-length independence from Council has allowed for a near-untouchable gluttony of overpaid bureaucrats with oversized, ratepayer-funded budgets.

“Following requests made by the mayor, some previous attempts have been made to temper Tataki Auckland Unlimited’s enormous $125 million yearly budget. But in reality, much of what it does is simply not required by a council-controlled organisation.

“Bringing only its core functions in-house while scrapping the rest will result in a leaner, much more focused operation that will reduce the financial burden on ratepayers. Other CCOs that are guilty of wasting ratepayers’ money should also face the chop while the Mayor is at it.”

