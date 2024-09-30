Name Release - Fatal Crash, Summit Road, Christchurch
Monday, 30 September 2024, 3:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died
following a crash on Summit Road in the early hours of 24
September.
He was Boston James Whana Whana Emery, 22,
of Christchurch.
Police extend their condolences to
his whānau and friends.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more