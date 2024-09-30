Name Release - Fatal Crash, Summit Road, Christchurch

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a crash on Summit Road in the early hours of 24 September.

He was Boston James Whana Whana Emery, 22, of Christchurch.

Police extend their condolences to his whānau and friends.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

