Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Call For Information On Te Kamo Aggravated Robbery

Monday, 30 September 2024, 3:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for community members who have information about those responsible for a Te Kamo aggravated robbery to come forward.

Whangārei CIB has been investigating since the events of Saturday evening at a residential address on Te Puia Street.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton says the victim suffered facial injuries as a result of the offenders’ actions.

“At this point in our enquiries, we know three offenders entered the property at about 8.30pm,” he says.

“The victim was the sole occupant at the time and was assaulted by these offenders, suffering facial injuries as well as having several teeth knocked out.

“Ambulance staff treated the man at the scene, but he is extremely shaken by the events of Saturday night.”

Cash and jewellery were stolen from the property.

“There is no place for such unnecessary violence in our community,” Detective Senior Sergeant Clayton says.

“People in the community associated with these offenders will know exactly what they have done, and now is the time for them to do the right thing.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Clayton says the community can report information anonymously and in confidence.

People can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, if you have information, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240929/0748.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 