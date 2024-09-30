Police Call For Information On Te Kamo Aggravated Robbery

Police are appealing for community members who have information about those responsible for a Te Kamo aggravated robbery to come forward.

Whangārei CIB has been investigating since the events of Saturday evening at a residential address on Te Puia Street.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton says the victim suffered facial injuries as a result of the offenders’ actions.

“At this point in our enquiries, we know three offenders entered the property at about 8.30pm,” he says.

“The victim was the sole occupant at the time and was assaulted by these offenders, suffering facial injuries as well as having several teeth knocked out.

“Ambulance staff treated the man at the scene, but he is extremely shaken by the events of Saturday night.”

Cash and jewellery were stolen from the property.

“There is no place for such unnecessary violence in our community,” Detective Senior Sergeant Clayton says.

“People in the community associated with these offenders will know exactly what they have done, and now is the time for them to do the right thing.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Clayton says the community can report information anonymously and in confidence.

People can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, if you have information, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240929/0748.

