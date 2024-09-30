Bioresource Processing Alliance Honours Retiring Chair, Garth Carnaby

Wool industry expert and prominent industrial technologist Garth Carnaby (CNZM) has announced his retirement as chair of the government-funded Bioresource Processing Alliance (BPA).

Dr Carnaby, who is an advisor and consultant in the science, agriculture, manufacturing, food and wool fields, has been chair of the BPA for the past decade and will step down from his role at the end of September.

The BPA pioneers sustainable solutions, supporting innovative businesses to harness the untapped potential of their byproducts in order to create high value products and processes.

As an alliance, it provides access to the combined world-class science capabilities and technical facilities of four of the country’s key national research providers – AgResearch, Callaghan Innovation, Plant & Food Research, and Scion, as well as universities – and funding support via the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment for projects that utilise the expertise of its research partners.

“I’m very proud of the role the BPA plays in championing innovative waste stream conversion, and see this role becoming increasingly significant,” he says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The collaboration and expertise of its partners have helped create global firsts for a range of innovative Kiwi companies and drive unparalleled economic and export opportunities for our nation.

“It’s been a huge privilege to lead such an inspirational organisation, and I wish them every success as they move forward.”

General manager Nicky Solomon paid tribute to the expertise and leadership of Dr Carnaby, saying:

“The BPA has created an incredible legacy since its inception, and much of that is due to Garth’s guidance and foresight.

“Its value is acknowledged by businesses and researchers in primary industry, who have worked together to create additional value for New Zealand.”

Dr Carnaby, who has a PhD in Textile Physics from the University of Leeds, has chaired a number of key national and international organisations over the past several years, including the Royal Society of New Zealand, NZ Synchrotron Company, Canterbury Development Corporation, Canterbury Regional Innovation System, and NZ Food Innovation South Island.

He was World President of the Manchester-based Textile Institute between 2000-2002 and chaired the Marsden Fund Council from 2004-2009.

He was made a Member of NZ Order of Merit (MNZM) in the 2006 Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to the wool industry and was promoted within the Order to Companion for services to science and governance in 2018.

The BPA has appointed biochemical engineer Dr Max Kennedy as the new chair.

About the Bioresource Processing Alliance (BPA)

The Bioresource Processing Alliance (BPA) provides access to the combined world-class science capabilities and technical facilities of four of New Zealand’s national research providers – AgResearch, Callaghan Innovation, Plant & Food Research, Scion, along with universities. It provides funding support for projects that utilise the expertise of its research partners.

It helps its industry partners access raw materials from across the primary sector, develop new high-value products from raw biological materials, establish robust economic analysis, feasibility studies and development plans, develop methodologies for processing by-products, reduce costs of processing by-products and increase the value of raw materials.

Key examples of innovative waste stream conversion it has helped champion include Cetogenix and Ecogas (organic waste into renewable energy), Ōvavo (process-grade fruit into freeze-dried avocado powder), Māori business AgriSea (seaweed into nanocellulose – a high-value, high-performing material), NZ King Salmon (process-grade salmon byproducts into omega-rich pet food) and Māori business Alps 2 Ocean Foods, which has developed the Mīti Bar as a means of creating a more sustainable local dairy beef industry.

https://bioresourceprocessing.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

