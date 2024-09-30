Lane Blocked, Remutaka Hill - Wellington
Monday, 30 September 2024, 5:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists heading over the Remutaka Hill are advised that
a bus has broken-down in the westbound lane, just west of
the summit.
Police were notified about
4:20pm.
There are no injuries but traffic is building
up on both sides.
Motorists are asked to expect delays
and delay their travel if
possible.
