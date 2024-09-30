Lane Blocked, Remutaka Hill - Wellington

Motorists heading over the Remutaka Hill are advised that a bus has broken-down in the westbound lane, just west of the summit.

Police were notified about 4:20pm.

There are no injuries but traffic is building up on both sides.

Motorists are asked to expect delays and delay their travel if possible.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

