Firearm Seized Following Online Deal Gone Wrong

Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 1:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Supplied/NZ Police

A women has been arrested and a firearm seized following a Facebook Marketplace deal gone bad.

Just after 1am the victim met a person at Westgate as part of a purchase through the platform.

Waitematā West Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Damian Albert, says the victim got into the alleged offender’s vehicle where his phone and ATM card were stolen.

“An amount of cash was withdrawn from the victim’s account before the two offenders fled the area in two separate vehicles.

“Police were provided with detailed descriptions of both vehicles, with one quickly located travelling through Manurewa.”

Senior Sergeant Albert says Police stopped the vehicle on Landette Road and located two female occupants.

“A search of the vehicle located a modified pistol, ammunition, cannabis and stolen property.

“Police are committed to identifying and holding offenders, who choose to put the safety of others in jeopardy, to account.

“This was great work carried out by our staff to swiftly identify and apprehend those responsible for this incident,” he says.

“We are pleased to see one less firearm on our streets, and we will continue our work to disrupt unlawful activity in an effort to help our community feel and be safe.”

A 25-year-old woman will appear in the Waitākere District Court charged with theft, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of cannabis.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

