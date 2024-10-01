DCC And ORC Welcome Funding For Kettle Park Landfill

The Dunedin City Council and Otago Regional Council are welcoming funding from the Ministry for the Environment to support efforts to deal with the historic Kettle Park landfill.

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says, “The funding announced today is an important step towards addressing the toxic threat posed by this historic landfill on our stunning southern coastline.

“Our community expects us to work together carefully and responsibly to deal with this threat to our environment, and the support of the Ministry is a welcome boost to these efforts.”

ORC Chair Gretchen Robertson says she also welcomes the Ministry’s announcement, given the importance of the project to both councils and the community.

“As stewards of our natural environment, the ORC has a key role in making sure these sorts of issues are addressed and we’re working closely with our partners at the DCC to help ensure that happens,” she says.

This comes after Environment Minister Penny Simmonds today announced a grant of up to $66,835 from the Government’s Contaminated Sites Remediation Fund (CSRF) to support the Kettle Park landfill project.

DCC Coastal Specialist Dr Raphael Krier-Mariani says the funding will help pay for work to develop options for the remediation of the site and an implementation plan, and will be matched by up to $66,835 from already approved DCC budgets.

The funding does not cover work to remediate the site, which will likely require future external funding bids, Dr Krier-Mariani says.

The shortlist of remediation options and a implementation plan will be developed over the next 12 months and is expected to be presented to Council and for public feedback during 2025.

