Council Adopts Long-term Plan

The Long-term Plan sets out Council’s projects and priorities for the next 10 years. It is normally adopted by 30 June but this Long-term Plan was delayed for three months, as allowed by legislation. This was primarily due to uncertainty on the future of council water services following a change in direction by central government.

An extensive community consultation process during June asked the community for its thoughts on four key decisions and the draft plan attracted more than 1400 submissions. Based on the community feedback, the decisions were: that the current kerbside rubbish and recycling service will remain, Council will deliver essential projects with a focus on the basics in early years of the plan, wastewater projects in Taupō and Tūrangi will go ahead and Council will look to partner with a consortium to develop quality first home buyer houses on land south of Taupō township.

The plan then went through a rigorous check by auditors from Audit New Zealand who have issued an unqualified audit opinion on the plan, which provides assurance to the community that the plan provides a reasonable basis for long-term decision-making and accountability to the community.

Now that the Long-term Plan has been adopted, the rates for the year 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025 are able to be set. Those who normally pay their rates quarterly were advised last month that the council would be collecting quarterly rates in three instalments, not four, for this year only. Quarterly rates payers can expect to receive their first of this year’s three rates invoices this month to give them plenty of time to plan for the first rates payment, due by 20 November.

The projected average rate increase (11.8 percent) is up slightly from the 11.6 percent forecast in the draft Long-term Plan and varies depending on where a property is and its use. The main increase is to targeted rates for water and sewerage, which reflects the fact that three waters infrastructure is now remaining with councils.

Fees for things like pool entry and using council facilities and venues are rising so that more of this cost is borne by the person using the service, rather than the ratepayer. Parking charges, which are set by government, are also going up, including the fine for parking in a mobility (disabled) space, which jumps from $150 to $750 per infringement. The cost of rubbish stickers is rising from $2 to $2.50 and the per tonne refusal disposal rate, which is paid at the landfill or transfer station gate, is going up from $210 per tonne to $265 per tonne.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas says adopting the Long-term Plan marks the end of an 18-month process to prepare the plan, but just the start of implementing it.

“Staff and councillors put a huge amount of energy and time into developing this Long-term Plan, which will stand our community in good stead for the next decade,” Mr Trewavas said.

“We’ve focused firmly on doing the essentials well in line with community concerns about the cost of living, while also planning to deliver some of the projects that make our district such a great place to live; and maintaining our AA+ credit rating.

“Councillors considered each and every one of the 1418 submissions and although we know we can’t make everyone happy, they have worked hard to get the balance right between community wants and needs.”

The adopted Long-term Plan can be viewed on council’s website at www.taupo.govt.nz/ltp.

