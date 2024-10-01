Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Strikes Near Seddon

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake has struck 25 kilometres north-east of Seddon.

More than 11,000 people have reported feeling the earthquake, which hit around 5.49pm on Tuesday.

It had a depth of 11 kilometres, and the shaking was "moderate", according to GeoNet.

It was likely felt at the top of the South Island, and as far north as the Tararua District.

An RNZ reporter in Wellington said the jolt was a quick and sudden fright, which had produced loud shaking sounds from the house and strong side to side movement, but was over very fast.

Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor said it gave the cupboards a good rattle.

"Probably quite a timely reminder to us all to stop, drop cover and hold if an earthquake comes through, we haven't had one through Blenheim for a wee while, so always good to have a reminder."

She had not heard any reports of damage.

The last time the region was badly hit was during the Kaikōura earthquake in 2016, which devastated homes in Seddon and Ward.

"We're not unfamiliar with earthquakes," she said. "This one wasn't big, it was just a nice little roll."

More to come...

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media