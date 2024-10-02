Name Release, Depot Road, View Hill Fatal Crash
Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 10:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died
following a crash on Depot Road, View Hill, Wednesday 25
September.
He was 44-year-old, Jeremy John
McCorkindale of Hororata, Selwyn.
Police extend our
condolences to his family and loved ones.
Enquiries
into the circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
