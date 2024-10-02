Name Release, Depot Road, View Hill Fatal Crash

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a crash on Depot Road, View Hill, Wednesday 25 September.

He was 44-year-old, Jeremy John McCorkindale of Hororata, Selwyn.

Police extend our condolences to his family and loved ones.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

