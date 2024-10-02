Final Subcontractor Named In SFO Road Maintenance Corruption Case

A subcontractor who pleaded guilty in a SFO fraud and corruption case relating to the awarding of road maintenance contracts can now be named.

Brian Ravening, whose name suppression has now been lifted, pleaded guilty in February 2024 in the Auckland District Court to one charge of obtaining by deception of approximately $631,000 and two charges of corruptly giving gifts to an agent amounting to approximately $615,000. He was sentenced in June 2024 to 12 months’ home detention and made a reparation payment of $300,000.

Jason Koroheke, a former Contract Manager at Broadspectrum, was the architect of several schemes where he accepted gifts in exchange for awarding work, and submitted false invoices to obtain significant benefits for himself.

The SFO charged three subcontractors in relation to the schemes, including Frederick Pou, Richard Motilal, and Brian Ravening, alongside former Broadspectrum maintenance manager Aurelian Mihai Hossu (also known as Michael Hossu).

The subcontractors submitted invoices to Broadspectrum, both real and false, which Mr Koroheke authorised. Once Broadspectrum paid the subcontractors, they used this money to provide gifts to Mr Koroheke in the form of cash, goods or services worth over $1 million.

SFO Director Karen Chang says, “This case serves as a reminder that the SFO is committed to maintaining New Zealand’s reputation for transparency, integrity, and low levels of fraud and corruption, particularly where there are links to public sector funding. Pursuing serious and complex cases of this nature is important in deterring future offending and safeguarding that reputation.”

Key case milestones:

Mr Koroheke pleaded guilty in July 2024 to three charges of obtaining by deception and 14 charges of acceptance of gifts by agent between January 2015 and November 2018. Mr Koroheke’s sentencing is scheduled for 29 November in the Auckland District Court.

Mr Hossu pleaded guilty in April 2022 in the Auckland District Court to four charges of acceptance of gifts by an agent. He was sentenced to 11 months’ home detention in June 2022 and made a reparation payment of $90k.

Mr Motilal of Engineering & Aviation Supplies pleaded guilty in February 2023 in the Auckland District Court to three charges of corruptly giving gifts to an agent. He was sentenced in August last year to nine months’ home detention and to pay $25k in reparation.

Mr Pou of Coastal Roading Contractors pleaded guilty in May 2024 in the Auckland District Court to corruptly giving gifts to an agent totalling $626k to secure contracts. Mr Pou’s sentencing has been scheduled for Friday, 17 January 2025, in the Auckland District Court.

About the SFO

The SFO is responsible for investigating and prosecuting serious or complex fraud, including bribery and corruption in New Zealand. With a focus on maintaining integrity and trust in the financial system, the SFO has developed strategic areas of focus to ensure it has the greatest impact with the cases it takes in. These are reviewed and updated every 12-18 months. SFO Strategic Areas of Focus

