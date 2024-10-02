Heavy Rain Set For Northland And Auckland - Motorists Urged To Drive To The Conditions

Metservice has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Auckland and Northland between 8pm tonight (Wednesday 2 October) and 5am tomorrow (Thursday 3 October).

Heavy rain increases the risk of slips, rockfalls, flooding and branches falling on the road and it is essential people drive to the conditions and be prepared for any hazards on the road.

Wet roads are slippery. Reduce your speed, increase your following distance, and avoid sudden braking. If visibility is poor, turn on your headlights. Be safe, be seen.

It pays to check road and weather conditions before you travel. Bad weather can see roads closed at short notice:

Highway Conditions – Northland

Highway Conditions - Auckland

Metservice Weather Warnings

Tips for driving in bad weather

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

