Taumarunui Resource Recovery Centre Celebrates Record Diversion Month

Taumarunui Resource Recovery Centre Staff member Denise Cooper, Volunteer Mark Van Wetering and Sustainability Facilitator Emily Jasmine celebrate diverting a record 13.3 tonnes of material from landfill over September. (Photo/Supplied)

The Taumarunui Resource Recovery Centre is celebrating diverting a record 13.3 tonnes of material from ending up in landfill over September. Sustainability Facilitator Emily Jasmine hailed this achievement as a significant step towards reducing the environmental impact of waste and delivering financial savings for the community on Ruapehu’s zero-waste journey.

“By diverting 13.3 tonnes of material from landfill, we’re not just protecting our environment, we’re also saving our community from the costs associated with dumping waste. The record weight diversion was made up of 7,681 items that have found new homes, been reused, or repurposed for a wide range of projects, putting money back into people’s pockets and extending the life of valuable resources.

Each item saved from landfill means reduced waste levy costs, fewer transport expenses for shipping waste out of the district to Hampton Downs, and lower fees for people who would otherwise pay to dispose of materials," she said.

Emily extended a heartfelt thank you to the hardworking staff and dedicated volunteers at the Centre. “None of this would be possible without the incredible efforts of our Resource Recovery Centre team and volunteers. Over September, volunteers generously donated 62.25 hours of their time. Their commitment to this work is extraordinary, and their passion for sustainability is truly making a difference in our community.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

A recent initiative contributing to this success is Envirowaste’s installation of a metal recycling bin at the Centre, which has made it a lot easier for people to recycle smaller metal items and is helping to keep even more waste out of the landfill.

In addition to managing the Centre’s operations, Emily also found time to visit Tamariki Akoranga to talk to the tamariki about worm farming and sustainability.

“Our work at the Taumarunui Resource Recovery Centre isn’t just about what we divert today, but about the future we’re creating by teaching the next generation how to care for the environment.

The Taumarunui Resource Recovery Centre looks forward to continuing its work with the community, building on these achievements, and finding new ways to support sustainability and resource recovery,” Jasmine said.

© Scoop Media

