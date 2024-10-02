Have You Seen Kaylah?

Kaylah was last seen at her school in Birkenhead on Friday. (Photo/Supplied)

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Kaylah who has been reported missing.

Kaylah was last seen at her school in Birkenhead, on the afternoon of Friday 27 September.

She is described as being 170 cm tall and having light brown hair and blue eyes.

Police and her family have concerns for Kaylah’s welfare.

We ask anyone who sights Kaylah to please contact Police as soon as possible on 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on her whereabouts should contact Police on 105, using the reference number 240929/1270.

