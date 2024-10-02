Arrest Made, Firearm And Drugs Seized, Mount Maunganui

Attributable to Inspector Logan Marsh, Acting Western Bay of Plenty Area Commander:

A high-risk offender has been taken into custody and several weapons seized following a vehicle stop in Mount Maunganui last night.

Police sighted a vehicle of interest on Golf Road around 7pm and signalled for it to stop.

The vehicle stopped and as Police approached a butterfly knife was seen inside the vehicle.

Police conducted a further search of the vehicle utilising the Search and Surveillance Act 2012, and located a further three knives, a loaded revolver, and 10.7 grams of methamphetamine.

The weapons and drugs were seized, and the driver taken into custody.

A 43-year-old man is due to appear in the Tauranga District Court today, Wednesday 2 October, on charges of possessing an offensive weapon, possessing methamphetamine for supply, and unlawfully possessing a firearm and restricted weapon.

Police are out patrolling across the Western Bay of Plenty area 24/7 responding to calls for service and proactively identifying risks in the community.

This was a good example of proactive Police work which has resulted in a safer community with several weapons including a firearm and a high-risk offender taken off the street.

If you witness any unlawful or suspicious activity, please contact Police. You can report information to Police via 111 if it’s happening now or online.

Alternatively, you can report any information via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

