Tender Out For New Bus Operator

Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 7:07 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

A qualified and experienced company is being sought to operate the new GizzyBus transport network.

Council has spent the past year re-designing the GizzyBus network, to make it more efficient, and to align it with the needs of our community.

Now, council is seeking a bus operator to run the new public transport network for nine years starting July 1, 2025.

The redesigned network will feature three routes operating hourly five days a week, and six morning and afternoon school routes during school term time. These changes will significantly improve travel options for passengers and students alike.

Council Director of Community Lifelines Tim Barry says we want to make bus travel more accessible and more enjoyable for everyone.

“Our main goal is to make bus travel our community's preferred mode of transport”.

“Public transport is becoming increasingly important as we respond to the challenges of population and housing growth in the region, whilst managing impacts of climate change. The redesigned public transport network represents a significant improvement on the current one, and there is an opportunity for a forward-thinking operator to make a significant contribution.”

The selected operator will be crucial in improving Gisborne's transport services and meeting the public transport needs of the community.

The tender can be downloaded from GETS, GETS | Gisborne District Council - Current tenders: https://www.gets.govt.nz/GDC/ClientOrganisationTenders.htm

