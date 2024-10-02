Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Man Arrested Following Serious Incident, Gisborne

Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 7:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse:

A man has been arrested in Gisborne today after a serious family harm incident on Sunday.

Police were called to the Ormond Road address about 3.45 pm on Sunday evening, after a report of two women being assaulted.

Those women were also threatened with a firearm, and a shot was fired towards one of them.

Fortunately there were no serious injuries.

Following a series of enquiries by Police, this afternoon the Armed Offenders Squad cordoned an area near Waikerekere Park in Gisborne and the offender was located and taken into custody without incident.

A cutdown firearm was also located and seized.

Police want to acknowledge the support of the community and thank them for their patience while Police worked to take this offender into custody today.

The 29-year-old Gisborne man, who is known to have links to Black Power, is due to appear in Gisborne District Court tomorrow.

He faces a number of charges including serious assault and threatening to kill, as well as firearms offences, including commission of a crime with a firearm and discharging a firearm to intimidate.

