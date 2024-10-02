Research Symposium Celebrates Niue’s 50th Anniversary

As Niue celebrates Pule Fakamotu (50 years of self-government) the Te Poutoko Ora a Kiwa, Centre for Pacific and Global Health will host its first Niue Research Symposium at Te Tai Tonga campus.

The symposium will be launched 5 October at the University of Auckland’s South Campus in Manukau, with the aim to establish a network of professionals and academic students. Niue has a significant number of diaspora, primarily in Aotearoa New Zealand, with a growing population in Australia and other parts of the world.

It will also showcase the Niue diaspora’s success throughout a range of industries including healthcare, education, business, technology and the arts. Community leaders from churches, schools, sports and other groups will also have an opportunity to connect with one another at the inaugural event.

Associate Dean Pacific and Associate Professor of Public Health, and co-director of Te Poutoko Ora a Kiwa, Sir Collin Tukuitonga is a key speaker at the event. He says holding the symposium became necessary to meet the cultural and professional needs of Niue professionals and academic students to ensure future successes. As well as providing a forum to foster a sense of community and belonging among the diaspora, while looking ahead to the future.

Sir Collin Tukuitonga / Supplied

“As we mark and celebrate 50 years of self-government, it’s crucial to track the progress of our journey in Aotearoa and the region, to understand how the sons and daughters of Niue have fared so far from home and what the needs of our next generation will be.”

Other key contributors include Reverend Igatia Mokole, Coral and Brendon Pasisi, Professor Judith McCool, Dr Jess Pasisi, Associate Professor Vili Nosa, Dr Amio Matenga-Ikihele, Dr Nuhisifa Williams, Sonny Liuvale, and Ioane Aleke Fa’avae.

The upcoming pipeline of PhD candidates and Masters students will also include: Asetoa Sam Pilisi, Nogiata Tukimata, Dantzel Tiakia, and Jess Lagaluga-Hutchings.

The symposium will also highlight Pacific-led research undertaken by Niue academics. Sir Collin will give a presentation on some of the research projects that he’s led including a passive cooling system designed to reduce the harms associated with heat stress.

Led by the University of Auckland, the ‘cool roofs’ trial involves painting an affordable, non-toxic solution on roofs that reflects some of the sun’s hottest rays, reducing the temperature inside.

The trial is taking place across countries particularly vulnerable to heat-related health impacts including Niue, that the University team are working closely with.

“The climate crisis will lead to increased air temperatures in Niue, plus sea level rise, with major impacts on people’s lives and livelihoods, including their health and wellbeing, sleep patterns and productivity,” says Sir Collin Tukuitonga.

As well as highlighting research, a mentorship programme will also be established at the symposium, allowing seasoned and experienced professionals to help usher in the next generation of early career professionals and young academic students from the Niue diaspora.

Aotearoa will next week celebrate Faahi Tapu he Vagahau Niue – Niue Language Week 13 – 19 October. The 2024 theme is 'Leveki mo e Feaki e Vagahau Niue ma Anoiha - Protect and Nurture Vagahau Niue for the Future.’

Niue Research Symposium

Date: 5 October 2024 coinciding with Pule Fakamotu celebrations

Time: 10am- 3pm

Location: Te Tai Tonga (UoA South Campus) and Virtual

Tickets available here

