Sting Uncovers Multiple Stores Selling Illegal Heated Tobacco Devices

Several stores around the country have been caught selling non-compliant heated tobacco devices following new regulations in force since yesterday.

Since 1 October 2024 all vaping devices must have a removable battery and child safety mechanisms.

Philip Morris IQOS heated tobacco devices are regulated as vaping devices, with current products unable to be sold given the devices don’t contain a removable battery or adequate child safety mechanism.

An undercover investigation by Vape-Free Kids has identified stores in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch continuing to sell heated tobacco devices including a shop in Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s electorate of Botany.

In Central Wellington alone, 10 out of 11 stores that previously sold IQOS are continuing to sell the devices.

Undercover footage shot by Vape-Free Kids shows IQOS products are being openly displayed for sale with sellers continuing to offer both IQOS heated tobacco devices and non-compliant VEEV One disposable vapes for sale.

Philip Morris removed IQOS devices from their website at 3pm last Monday 23 September letting customers know this was ‘due to a regulatory change’, yet the products can still be purchased from stores today.

Many retailers claimed to be unaware that the devices can’t legally be sold. The vast majority believe they can legally continue to sell these products. Some are expecting additional deliveries of IQOS products and others stating they had received no information to stop selling or return IQOS devices back to the supplier.

“The fact that most retailers don't even know if the highly addictive products they are selling are legal or not is shocking. Illegal products are openly being sold a few streets down from the Beehive with no repercussions, says Charyl Robinson, co-founder of Vape-Free Kids.

“There are 7000 vaping products for sale in over 8000 locations, when are we going to say enough is enough. We need to drastically cut the number of stores now as National promised during the election campaign.

“New legislation the Government is proposing doesn't go far enough given the two dozen smokefree enforcement officers face the mighty task of policing 8000 vape stores. Having caught 20 stores in less than a day and a half attempting to sell IQOS, there could be thousands more stores selling illegal products.

We need fewer stores, more enforcement and stronger action from the Government.

Footage is available here: https://youtu.be/jRUbqpkP74w

Stores on the footage in order: Central Stores Dairy, Newtown. Shosha, Newtown. Alex Vape, Christchurch. Discount Vape Porirua, Porirua. E Vape, Titahi Bay. The Petite Vape, Wellington. Vapor Zone, Wellington. Vape 2 Go, Wellington. A1 Groceries, Glen Eden. Discount Dairy & Vapour, Auckland.

Stores identified caught selling IQOS are listed below:

Auckland:

Store Address IQOS available for sale Discount Dairy & Vapour 28 Glenmall Place, Glen Eden, Auckland 0602 IOQS ILUMA available for sale for $20 A1 Groceries 3 Captain Scott Road, Glen Eden, Auckland 0602 IQOS ILUMA - had one left for sale. $30 or $40. Hypecloud East Tamaki- Vape & Hookah Specialist 30f Springs Road, East Tāmaki, Auckland 2013 VEEV One disposable for sale. Bought for $9.99

Wellington Central:

Store Address IQOS available for sale The Petite Vape 160 Victoria Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011 IOQS ILUMA available for sale for $12 Vapor Zone 146b Vivian Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6021 IOQS ILUMA available for sale for $60 Shosha 119 Manners Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011 IOQS ILUMA available for sale for $12 SaMick's Vape and Hookah 138 Cuba Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011 IQOS Duo 3 for sale Vape 2 Go Manners Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011 IOQS ILUMA available for sale for $49 Night 'n Day 49 Manners Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011 IOQS ILUMA available for sale for $12 - but staff said the products had to come off the shelf soon. Anitas Convenience Store 109 Featherston Street, Wellington Central, Wellington 6011 IOQS ILUMA available for sale for $12 Shosha 171 Riddiford Street, Newtown, Wellington 6021 IOQS ILUMA available for sale for $12 and $60 Central Stores Dairy 6 Rintoul Street, Newtown, Wellington 6021 IOQS ILUMA available for sale for $15 Capital Mart 186 Willis Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011 VEEV One available for sale - sold.

Greater Wellington:

Store Address IQOS available for sale Discount Vape Porirua 5 Serlby Place, Porirua City Centre, Porirua 5022 IOQS ILUMA available for sale for $12 E-VAPE whitehouse 15 Whitehouse Road, Tītahi Bay, Porirua 5022 IQOS ILUMA available for sale Vape & Juice 1/5 Cobham Court, Porirua City Centre, Porirua 5022 IOQS ILUMA available for sale - tried to sell - but couldn't get it to ring up on the system. Tbay Vape 67 Main Road, Tītahi Bay, Porirua 5022 Out of stock - rang the supplier to ask when they would get more. Said they are unavailable at the moment as they are doing an upgrade.

Christchurch:

Store Address IQOS available for sale Alex Vape 403B Ilam Road Bryndwr, Christchurch 8053 IQOS 3 DUO - $20 Seller said they can still sell it. ‘You can still buy it - I can't guarantee for how long. They keep supplying for about half a year. I can't promise how long.’ ProVape 273A Greers road, Bishopdale, Christchurch 8053 Didn't have any in stock. Only will be available for a few more months. Shosha 227B High Street, Christchurch Central City, Christchurch IQOS ILUMA for sale - but wouldn't ring up at the till.

