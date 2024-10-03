Applications Open For The CCO Board Intern Programme

Applications for the third intake of Tauranga City Council’s Board Intern programme for its council-controlled organisations (CCOs) is now open.

An event hosted by Bay Venues - Wheelchair Rugby at the Heathvision Festival of Disability Sport (image courtesy of Bay Venues). Photo/Supplied.

An exhibition hosted by Tauranga Art Gallery - Brett Stanley-Hannah in the Kelp 2021-22 (image courtesy of the artist). Photo/Supplied.

The programme aims to expand the number of people with governance experience while enhancing the diversity and depth of the governance talent pool available to organisations in the Bay of Plenty.

This is a fantastic opportunity for two aspiring directors to become a board intern for one of the following CCOs:

Bay Venues – the kaitiaki of more than 20 community facilities in Tauranga Moana including Mercury Baypark and the University of Waikato Adams Centre for High Performance.

Tauranga Art Gallery Trust – the kaitiaki who creates exceptional art experiences that engage, inspire, challenge and educate Tauranga residents and visitors.

Since 2022, the internship programme has supported a number of interns who have worked alongside the boards of Bay Venues, Tauranga Art Gallery Trust and Tourism Bay of Plenty.

Simon Clarke, Bay Venues Board Chair, says his board has enjoyed spending time and working with their interns, Saima Hussain Anis (in 2022) and Carey Urlich (current intern).

“The Bay Venues Board has been delighted to support Council’s Board intern programme for the last three years.

Both Saima and Carey have contributed well to board decisions and have brought new diversity and insight to the table. Hopefully, they’ve enjoyed the experience and managed to learn a bit more around how professional boards operate.”

The 12 month voluntary role offers a range of benefits, including:

The opportunity for aspiring board members to start their governance careers in a supportive environment

Receive mentoring and professional development training

The chance to build their networks within the organisation and wider community.

To be considered, interns must live in the Tauranga area, demonstrate a strong commitment, motivation and desire to pursuedirectorship opportunities, as well as being able to commit enough time to undertake the programme effectively.

Rosemary Protheroe, Tauranga Art Gallery Trust Board Chair, says the board are delighted to be involved in the internship programme again following their previous intern, Anthony Campbell, in 2022.

“We learnt so much from Anthony. He brought with him a range of skills and experiences, as well as a great understanding of Tikanga Māori. Anthony’s insights from a Te āo Māori perspective is something we wholeheartedly encourage within the organisation.

"The Tauranga Art Gallery Board and I are looking forward to welcoming and working with our next intern.”

For further information about the TCC-CCO Board Intern Programme and for a full job spec, please visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/cco

Applications close on 31 October 2024 (10am) and interviews will be held in Tauranga on 19 November, with the internship commencing in December for a 12-month term.

Learn more about the programme from the three inaugural board interns.

