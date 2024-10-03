Don't Let The Bad Weather Catch You Out

Southern District Police are urging drivers to take care and obey road closure signs after heavy rain flooded roads and snow trapped cars.

High alpine passes in the Central Otago Lakes have experienced heavy snowfall today. This morning, Police worked with NZTA Waka Kotahi to help a number of vehicles that were trapped on the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) by heavy snow that closed the road. It has since reopened and caution is advised.

Motorists should check NZTA’s Journey Planner at https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/ [1].

“We’re urging people not to put themselves at risk,” Senior Sergeant Blair Dalton says. “Police have noticed multiple vehicles drive around road closure signs and attempting to continue their journey.

“It’s not worth the risk, so for the safety of yourself, your passengers, other motorists and emergency services, please follow and adhere to the road signage in place.”

A number of roads in the Dunedin area have been affected by surface flooding, and it is expected that the biggest impact along coastal areas will arrive with the high tides this evening.

Dunedin Council and Otago Regional Council are monitoring the impacts closely and are working alongside emergency services.

“Motorists are to be advised to stay off flooded roads and not to attempt to enter any flooded sections or cross fords.”

To ensure a safe journey, keep your following distances, reduce your speed, use your headlights, and watch your visibility.

For more information on roads, go to NZTA Journey Planner, Dunedin City Council, Otago Regional Council, and Environment Southland websites.

