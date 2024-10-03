Help Us Shape How We Manage 1.7 Million Hectares Crown Land In The Future

The dark green areas on this map show where Crown property managed by LINZ is located. (Photo/Supplied)

Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) is seeking public feedback on how it manages 1.7 million hectares of Crown land in the future.

This land makes up eight percent of New Zealand and supports a range of public and private uses, including farming, forestry, tourism and housing.

The consultation, which opened on Monday 30 September, is part of LINZ Long-term Insights Briefing: ‘Pathways to resilience: Future-proofing Crown land stewardship’.

LINZ Chief Executive Murray Young said the consultation was an opportunity for people to share their thoughts on how LINZ could manage this whenua (land) on behalf of Aotearoa in the future.

“We recognise looking after this whenua will become more challenging over the coming years due to climate change and increasing competition for alternative land uses.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who has an interest in this land and has thoughts on how we respond to these challenges, as well as opportunities, to benefit all New Zealanders.”

Consultation on the proposed topic and scope of the briefing is open until 5pm, Sunday 27 October 2024.

To find out more, or to make a submission, visit https://www.linz.govt.nz/consultations/long-term-insights-briefing-help-us-shape-how-we-manage-crown-land-future

Feedback will help shape LINZ 2025 long-term insights briefing.

A summary of the feedback received will be available on the LINZ website later this year.

Government departments are required under the Public Service Act 2020 to create a long-term insights briefing at least once every three years.

