Award-Winning Chef Ben Bayly To Headline Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna O Waiwhetū Foundation Gala

Photo/Supplied

Acclaimed celebrity chef Ben Bayly will bring his culinary expertise to Christchurch next month as he headlines the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū Foundation’s annual fundraising gala.

Known for his innovative approach to blending local ingredients with global culinary influences, Bayly is especially excited to showcase locally sourced produce from around Canterbury for this one-night-only event, which promises to be a spectacular fusion of fine art and fine dining.

"Art and food are both about storytelling," said Bayly. "I'm excited to work with the Christchurch Art Gallery Foundation because they celebrate creativity and community in a way that deeply resonates with me. This gala dinner gives us a chance to create something truly unique for the people of Christchurch."

The gala — entitled Gilt: A Golden Night to Remember and set to take place on October 18, 2024 — will be an immersive evening, transforming the gallery's exhibition spaces into an extraordinary dining environment. Attendees will enjoy a specially curated four course menu by Bayly, paired with wines from Greystone.

The event will feature an exclusive auction of art experiences and artworks from high profile New Zealand artists, with proceeds supporting the gallery’s programmes as well as a special project with deep ties to the gallery’s history.

Blair Jackson, Director of Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū, expressed his excitement about the event: "Ben Bayly’s culinary artistry is a perfect complement to the visual masterpieces in our gallery. This year’s gala is about more than fundraising—it’s an opportunity for the community to come together in support of a special project that holds significance for Christchurch’s cultural legacy. A limited number of tickets are still available, and we warmly encourage culinary and art enthusiasts to join us for this special event.”

More About the Gala

The Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū Foundation’s annual gala has become a highly anticipated event in the city’s cultural calendar. Each year, the gallery transforms its spaces for a unique, one-night-only celebration that blends art, food and philanthropy. Past galas have featured renowned chefs, leading artists and exclusive auction pieces.

About the Christchurch Art Gallery Foundation

Established to support Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū, the Foundation plays a crucial role in funding acquisitions, exhibitions and educational programmes. Over the years, it has built a strong network of patrons who share a passion for enriching Christchurch’s cultural landscape. The Foundation’s fundraising efforts, particularly through its TOGETHER programme, help ensure that the gallery can continue its mission of engaging and inspiring the community through art.

Success Stories from Past Galas

Past galas have been instrumental in funding key acquisitions for the gallery’s permanent collection, including Bill Hammond’s Bone Yard Open Home, Cave Painting 4, Convocation of Eagles and contemporary artist Yona Lee’s Fountain in Transit: 2024, a sculpture commissioned to mark 20 years of the Gallery’s building, due to be unveiled in December 2024.

About Ben Bayly

With a career spanning some of New Zealand’s finest restaurants, Ben Bayly has become a household name in the world of fine dining. His recent accolades include winning NIWA-Haku Kingfish Champion for Change for 2023 in the Cuisine Good Food Awards 23/24 and winning the coveted Restaurant of the Year 2024 for Ahi – one of only five restaurants in Aotearoa awarded the prestigious three hats. Bayly is known for his innovative use of seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, and his cooking style reflects a fusion of contemporary techniques and classic flavours.

"At the heart of what I do is a love for local ingredients and a passion for telling stories through food," Bayly said. "This gala is a chance to take everything I love about food — its connection to people, place and creativity — and bring it into a space that celebrates art in all its forms."

Bayly’s extensive experience combined with his appearances on popular TV shows has cemented his status as a leader in New Zealand’s culinary scene. His work reflects a deep commitment to sustainability and innovation, making him a perfect fit for Gilt: A Golden Night to Remember

