Bridging The Gap On Popular Hawke’s Bay Trail

Image (from left): Wayne Ormsby Te Mana o Te Wai Project Manager, Tim Dodge Dodge Contracting, Tipene Cottrell Trustee Mana Ahuriri, Te Kaha Hawaikirangi Chair Mana Ahuriri, Mary Danielson The Puketapu (pub), Morehu Te Tomo Trustee Mana Ahuriri, Mana whenua from Ahuriri, Dr Nic Peet CE HBRC, Cr Jerf VanBeek HBRC, Cr Xan Harding HBRC, Mana whenua from Ahuriri, Owen Mata Napier City Council, Vicki Butterworth HBRC (Photo/Supplied)

A vital connection between Puketapu and Taradale has been restored with the completion of a new and safe cycling and pedestrian bridge on the Hawke’s Bay Trails’ Puketapu link.

The completion of this new bridge marks a significant milestone for the Hawke’s Bay Trails Great Ride rebuild - connecting Puketapu School students and the community and allowing visitors and locals to cycle between Taradale and Puketapu for shopping, dining, and recreation.

The restoration was celebrated on Thursday at a sunrise opening led by Tipene Cottrell, Morehu Te Tomo, and Te Kaha Hawaikirangi of Mana Ahuriri Trust and Ngāti Hinepare, with the Regional Council and partners also in attendance.

Over the past year, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has worked closely with Hastings District Council to develop a solution for this section of the trails after the cyclone’s impact. Previously, cyclists had to navigate a temporary detour onto a busy road before rejoining the trail.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Cycling Coordinator Vicki Butterworth says, “Collaboration has been at the heart of this project and our thanks go to our partners –Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment (MBIE), New Zealand Cycle Trail, Hastings District Council and Dodge Contracting - whose support and efforts has made this rebuild possible.”

Regional Councillor Xan Harding says, “The bridge’s opening is an important step in building back our recreational and active transport infrastructure. With summer just around the corner, it provides a perfect opportunity for people to explore our beautiful landscapes and support local businesses like The Puketapu.”

Owner of the local pub, The Puketapu, Mary Danielson says, “This means everything to us. This new connection gives people a safe route to cycle to visit our Puketapu community. We’re looking forward to seeing the positive impact on our village and local businesses thriving in the coming months.”

Regional Councillor Jock Mackintosh says, “Hawke’s Bay is the cycling capital of Aotearoa and the Puketapu link is an important component of that, so having the bridge opened for summer is great.”

Regional Councillor Jerf VanBeek says, "It's amazing to see another important part of the great Hawke’s Bay cycle trail back to its former glory."

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is working to fully reinstate the full Puketapu Loop to its pre-cyclone state, and this relies on the Puketapu bridge being rebuilt on Vicarage Road, and a new stopbank at Waiohiki.

© Scoop Media

