Update #3 – 3 October 2024 – Dunedin Weather Event

Dunedin (Thursday, 3 October 2024) – Residents in Dunedin are being encouraged to head for home as soon as possible, and to stay home once there unless necessary, as the heavy rainfall continues.

Civil Defence Controller Rob West says driving conditions are already challenging in some areas, particularly on parts of Otago Peninsula, and people should avoid all non-essential travel tonight.

“There are significant areas of surface flooding on Peninsula Road and around Hoopers and Papanui inlets, so we’re encouraging everyone to drive to the conditions, get home before dark and stay home once they get there, if possible.”

One slip has been reported at Papanui Inlet in the vicinity of Cape Saunders Road, and motorists in the area are being advised to exercise caution.

“We all need to take care and drive to the conditions.”

To date, Dunedin has seen steady rain throughout the day but the city’s stormwater network is coping well. Our staff and contractors are out and about checking the network and responding to any issues as they emerge.

Demand for sandbags has been high, particularly in South Dunedin, and sand will continue to be available overnight at all distribution centres.

At this stage we’re not anticipating the need to open a welfare centre in the city, but we’re asking everyone keep a close eye on the DCC website and social media channels for updates overnight.

“The situation could change and we want everyone to stay informed and be prepared,” Mr West says.

“Our Civil Defence bunker will remain operational overnight and tomorrow, and I want to thank everyone – our staff, contractors and members of the community – for their response during this event.”

