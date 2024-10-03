Road Blocked, Wiri - Counties Manukau
Thursday, 3 October 2024, 7:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are advised of a two-vehicle crash in Wiri
which has blocked an intersection.
It happened shortly
before 7pm at the intersection of Cavendish Drive and
Roscommon Road.
At least one person is believed to be
injured.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and
take alternate
routes.
