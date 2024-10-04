Dunedin Weather Event Update #6 – 4 October 2024

Dunedin (Friday, 4 October 2024) – Emergency services and the Dunedin City Council are working hard to help affected residents in Dunedin as heavy rain continues to cause problems amid the State of Emergency.

A water main has ruptured on Otago Peninsula leaving a number of households from Irvine Road out to Macandrew Bay and Portobello without water.

Civil Defence Controller Scott Maclean says it is believed that the water main was damaged in a landslip. Staff are working to repair the main as soon as it is safe to do so. Households should conserve water use in this area.

Residents in South Dunedin, particularly in Caversham in and around the areas near Hillside Road and Surrey Street, are encouraged to self-evacuate to higher ground if they notice rising waters or do not feel safe in their homes. People should stay with friends and family if they can, but we have established a welfare centre at Forsyth Barr Stadium for those who have nowhere else to go.

“We have teams out on the ground helping and transporting people who are unable to travel to the stadium on their own,” Mr Maclean says. If residents are worried and require help getting to the stadium they should phone the DCC call centre and ask for assistance. The number is 03 477 4000.

“Our welfare team will do what they can to get those that are vulnerable to the stadium safely.”

Staff prefer pets to be left in vehicles if they are brought to the stadium, but will try accommodate pets if they can remain under control or on a lead, or in cages.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Mr Maclean says there is significant surface flooding across the city including Peninsula Road and around the Hoopers and Papanui Inlets, Green Island, Caversham, and Musselburgh. We also have reports of flooding in Kaikorai Valley.

“We are regularly updating our website and social media channels with road closure information,” Mr Maclean says.

There has been a landslide between Careys Bay and Deborah Bay which is covering half of Aramoana Road. The culvert at the bottom of Harbour Terrace and Aramoana Road at Careys Bay is blocked and there is significant flooding across the road, so people should stay home or in a safe location.

He reminds residents not to go out or travel unless it is absolutely necessary, and to be wary of flooded areas that may be deeper than people realise. Sandbags are still available from South Dunedin (Ice Stadium), Mosgiel (Memorial Park/Gym carpark) and Middlemarch (Showgrounds) overnight. There is high demand in South Dunedin, so please be patient.

“I want to express my gratitude to the staff, contractors and volunteers from the community who have been working tirelessly throughout the night responding to this event,” Mr Maclean says.

The Civil Defence bunker remains operational and will continue as the weather event is ongoing and a State of Emergency remains in place. More information will be available if required via the DCC website and DCC social media channels, as well as other media.

If residents are in need of help, they are encouraged to phone the DCC on 03 477 4000.

© Scoop Media

