The Indigenous Wellbeing Conference Returns In 2024 For Its Fourth Year, And This Year Brings Record Delegate Numbers

Promising to be a transformative event fostering unity, empowerment, and profound insights for Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

Over 500 delegates from across Australia, Aotearoa and the Pacific will experience three enriching days in Auckland. This year's conference boasts an impressive lineup of over 50 concurrent presentations with renowned Indigenous presenters sharing their expertise.

The conference program focuses on key themes such as:

Empowering Grassroots Innovation for Community Wellbeing Equitable Access and Cultural Inclusiveness for Diverse Populations Racism in Health and Decolonisation of the System Cultural Resilience and Identity Preservation Fostering Whānau (Family) Wellbeing Through Environmental Sustainability

Conference Committee Member and Keynote Presenter Qiane Matata-Sipu, Founder, Director, QIANE+co, NUKU, says: “This year the conference begins with Te RĀ Hononga, a chance for you to connect to the people, the land and with each other. Over the next two days of conference presentations, we are diving into all things community, advocacy, and the innovations making leaps and bounds within the sector, as well as identity preservation and cultural resilience. This event acknowledges and amplifies Indigenous perspectives and you will hear from Indigenous Wellbeing practitioners from across Australia, Aotearoa and the Pacific”.

With a strong focus on this year’s event theme; Our Stories, Our Strength: A Collective Journey to Indigenous Wellbeing, the conference will host an incredible keynote presenter line-up, including presentations from:

Dr Diana Kopua, Director/Independent Psychiatrist, Mahi a Atua and Tohunga Mark Kopua, Director/Amo Mātauranga, Mahi a Atua

Session: Tēnei te pō nau mai te ao: Activating Indigenous System Change

John Leha, CEO of AbSec

Session: Empowering Unity: BlaQ’s Role in Strengthening the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQ+SB Community



Qiane Matata-Sipu, Founder, Director, QIANE+co, NUKU

Session: Narrative as Rongoā: Indigenous Women's Storytelling and Its Role in Healing Intergenerational Trauma

Dr Himenoa Elder, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Te Whatu Ora

Session: Ka pari te tai, ka timu te tai, ka ngaro te tohu i haea. Engari ka mau tonu te wairua. Finding our places in the story.

Judy Atkinson, PhD. AM, HPRT. CIHP

Session: Stories Teach. Stories Heal. Stories are our Law. Educaring Principles and Practices in Healing Generational Trauma.



Tiana Watkins, Senior Manager Le Va

Session: Empowering Communities: Le Va LifeKeepers’ Culturally Responsive Approach to Suicide Prevention in Aotearoa

Dr Karlo Mila, Director Mana Moana Works Ltd

Session: Makavalu - Ancestral Intelligence: Seeing the same symptoms differently.

Awatea Mita, Justice Advocate

Session: Lived Experience and Indigenous Pasts: A Flourishing Future Without Prisons

Mohi Allen Kaiwhakarite - Māori Engagement Specialist at Mental Health Foundation NZ, Wharepaoro Christie, Māori Engagement Manager at the Mental Health Foundation NZ and Thomas Strickland, Māori Engagement Manager at Te Whatu Ora

Session: “Chur! All Good, Bro?” A kaupapa Māori framework created to support Tāne Māori on their journey towards a space of Mauri Ora!

The Indigenous Wellbeing Conference starts with a Welcome to Tāmaki Makaurau, by the people of Te Ahiwaru on October 20th. Delegates will be welcomed to the conference with a Pōwhiri, Hīkoi and Kai Tahi at the Makaurau Marae, located in Ihumaatao, Māngere. The conference program will be held on October 21st and 22nd hosted at the Due Drop Centre in Auckland.

The Indigenous Wellbeing Conference is not merely an event; it's a step towards empowerment, unity, and the betterment of Indigenous communities.

