Dunedin Weather Event Update #7 – 4 October 2024

Emergency services and the Dunedin City Council continue to work hard to help affected residents in Dunedin as heavy rain continues to cause problems in the city and surrounding areas.

Following the declaration of a State of Emergency at 11.55pm on Thursday 3 October, emergency staff, agencies and volunteers have worked throughout the night.

Residents in South Dunedin, particularly in Caversham in and around the areas near Hillside Road and Surrey Street, are still encouraged to self-evacuate to higher ground if they notice rising waters or do not feel safe in their homes.

Civil Defence Controller Scott MacLean says, “People should stay with friends and family if they can, but we have established a welfare centre at Forsyth Barr Stadium for those who have nowhere else to go.

“We have teams out on the ground helping and transporting people who are unable to travel to the stadium on their own,” Mr MacLean says.

If residents are worried and require help getting to the stadium they should phone the DCC Call Centre and ask for assistance. About 70 people are at our evacuation centres. This includes around 50 who were staying at the St Clair Golf Club.

“Our welfare team are responding to requests for help getting to evacuation centres, and they are working to get vulnerable residents to safety.”

Pets can be taken to the stadium if they can be kept under control or on a lead, or in a cage.

Mr MacLean says there is significant surface flooding across the city including Peninsula Road and around the Hoopers and Papanui Inlets, and in Green Island, Caversham, and Musselburgh suburbs. There are also reports of flooding in Kaikorai Valley.

There was some rockfall on Stone Street, and our contractors have been out clearing debris where they can.

“We are regularly updating our website and social media channels with road closure information, so please go there for the most up to date and accurate information,” Mr MacLean says.

We’re keeping an eye on river levels as high tide (5.25am) approaches but we don’t think it will be much of an issue at this stage.

There has been a landslide between Careys Bay and Deborah Bay which is covering half of Aramoana Road. The culvert at the bottom of Harbour Terrace and Aramoana Road at Careys Bay is blocked and there is significant flooding across the road.

Mr MacLean reminds residents not to go out or travel unless it is absolutely necessary, and to be wary of flooded areas that may be deeper than people realise. Any flood waters need to be treated as a health risk and residents should stay away.

A water pipeline that supplies drinking water to residents of Otago Peninsula was damaged by a landslip and ruptured about 1.30am. The pipeline has been isolated near Irvine Road, The Cove. Contractors are investigating alternative water supply options for these areas.

Residents can still collect sandbags from South Dunedin (Ice Stadium), Mosgiel (Memorial Park/Gym carpark) and Middlemarch (Showgrounds) throughout the day.

“I want to acknowledge the staff, contractors and volunteers from the community who have worked throughout the night responding to this event.

We would like to thank the local four-wheel drive club and LANDSAR, along with Police and Fire and Emergency, and Red Cross, who assisting with door-knocking in these worst affected areas of Dunedin this morning, checking on people and evacuating them if required, Mr MacLean says.

“Now is the time for people to look after themselves and their families, check on their neighbours and keep up to date with emergency messaging.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has deployed its Urban Search and Rescue personnel, including an engineer and specialist drone team, from Christchurch to monitor and provide intel on the situation

More information will be available if required via the DCC website and DCC social media channels, as well as other media. If residents are in need of help, they are encouraged to phone the DCC on 03 477 4000.

Key points:

A State of Emergency was declared for Dunedin at 11.55pm on Thursday 3 October. The declaration was made in response to heavy rainfall and flooding in the area - particularly in the South Dunedin area.

A wide area of South Dunedin, including areas around Surrey St, Forbury Rd, and Hillside Rd, have experienced flooding overnight, with people reporting water in their houses.

We are continuing to advise residents in South Dunedin to self-evacuate and get to higher ground if they feel unsafe. If they have friends or whānau they can stay with, they should go there first.

We ask that if people have no reason to be in the area, then they need to stay away unless checking on relatives or helping with any evacuation.

The DCC would like to thank the local four-wheel drive club and LANDSAR, along with Police and Fire and Emergency, and Red Cross, who continue to assist with door-knocking in the worst-affected areas and checking on people and evacuating them if required.

A welfare centre is open at Forsyth Barr Stadium. We ask people to enter the stadium at Gate J where they will be assisted by Red Cross Volunteers and DCC staff. The evacuation centre at the St Clair Golf Club has now reached capacity (around 50 people).

A water pipeline that supplies drinking water to residents of Otago Peninsula ruptured around 1.30am. The pipeline has been isolated near Irvine Road, The Cove. Alternative water supply options for these areas are being investigated.

